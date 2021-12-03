2021 December 3 17:40

Transport Strategy of Russia until 2030 with forecast until 2035 published on official portal

Transport Strategy of the Russian Federation until 2030 with a forecast until 2035 has been published on the official portal for legal information. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed the Order to approve the Transport Strategy with was discussed at the meeting of RF Government on 26 November 2021. The key goals of the new Transport Strategy are the enhancement of population mobility, development of internal tourism, increase of cargo transportation volumes and speed, transit development, improved transport availability, facilitated introduction of technologies and decarbonization of the industry.

Transport Strategy of the Russian Federation until 2030 with a forecast until 2035 has been developed with respect of national objectives and strategic tasks of the country development. It consists of three phases: Phase 1 – between 2021 and 2024, Phase 2 – between 2025 and 2030, Phase 3 – between 2031 and 2035 in view of further tasks and activities after 2035.

The document is available in Russian >>>>