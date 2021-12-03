2021 December 3 16:32

South African minister visits Port of Rotterdam to discuss hydrogen exports

On November 22nd, the South African minister for International Relations and Cooperation, has visited the port of Rotterdam to discuss the export of hydrogen from South Africa to Rotterdam, according to the Port of Rotterdam's release.

Ms Naledi Pandor had a high level meeting with Allard Castelein, CEO of the Port of Rotterdam Authority.

The South African government is making plans to produce hydrogen on a large scale. The country is very well positioned to produce large volumes of green hydrogen because of the possibilities to generate large quantities of solar energy. Production may serve both local use, to decarbonize industries and road transportation and for export of energy.



The port of Rotterdam is an important entry point into Northwest Europe for hydrogen and other new, low carbon and zero emission fuels and feedstocks of the future, such as green ammonia, methanol and e-kerosine. Its infrastructure is being adjusted to receive large volumes of these already from 2024 onwards.



Recently, the South African company Sasol announced plans to have 5 GW electrolysis capacity operational in the Boegoe Baai area.

The aim of the South African authorities here is to set up a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and create a new port in Boegoe Baai, focused on the production of hydrogen and Power-to-X fuels and feedstocks from renewables for export. The Northern Cape Economic Development Agency (NCEDA) , the Presidential Investment agency and Port of Rotterdam are together examining what it takes to create a successful port and SEZ in Boegoe Baai, that may function as an exporting hub for the country, shipping corridor for hydrogen between Boegoe Baai and Rotterdam but also to other regions in the world where hydrogen and hydrogen derivatives might be required as a future fuel or feedstock.