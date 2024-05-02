2024 May 2 10:48

Topsoe awarded contract to support FEED study for new low-carbon ammonia plant in Louisiana, US

Topsoe, a global leader in carbon emission reduction technologies, has signed a contract with CF Industries, the world’s largest producer of ammonia, for the licensing and engineering supporting a front-end engineering and design (FEED) study of a new low-carbon ammonia plant in Louisiana.

CF Industries is evaluating the project in collaboration with Mitsui & Co., Ltd., one of the leading ammonia marketers in the world. Were the project to move forward, it would produce low-carbon ammonia for use as a decarbonized energy source.

SynCORTM technology enables ammonia production as well as cost efficient carbon capture. SynCOR is Topsoe´s proprietary technology based on advanced autothermal reforming principles. Supported by 300 years of accumulative, safe operation, SynCOR is often the preferred technology for mega scale ammonia production, due to its maturity and low capital and operating costs.

