2024 May 2 11:19

Tristar Eships to manage its carbon footprint with Wartsila’s Decarbonisation Services

Technology group Wärtsilä’s unique Decarbonisation Services have been chosen to support Tristar Eships, the maritime logistics division of the Dubai-based Tristar Group, in decarbonising its operations. Wärtsilä’s Decarbonisation Services will initially be applied to two tankers in the company’s fleet and is tailored to create a significant reduction in their carbon emissions, according to the company's release.



Wärtsilä’s Decarbonisation Services involve a careful analysis of a ship’s operating profile, following which recommendations are made as to how efficiency and energy saving improvements can be made.

The analysis to be undertaken for the first two Tristar Eships vessels, includes Wärtsilä’s EnergoFlow, EnergoProFin, optimised propeller, shaft generator and the capability to operate on biofuel.

The two vessels to benefit from Wärtsilä’s Decarbonisation Services are the ‘Solar Nesrin’ a 169-metre long chemical tanker, and the ‘Silver Muna’, a 183-metre long oil tanker.



Wärtsilä Marine is a global pioneer in power, propulsion and lifecycle solutions for the marine market.

Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets.