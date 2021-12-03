2021 December 3 15:31

Four Jones Act CTVs built to ABS Class to support U.S. offshore wind development

Four Crew Transfer Vessels (CTVs) are to be built to ABS Class by Blount Boats for American Offshore Services (AOS) to serve wind farms on the U.S. East Coast, according to ABS's release.

The 30-meter-long, Jones Act-compliant CTVs will be delivered in 2023 and 2024.

The vessels are just the latest assets designed specifically for U.S. offshore wind operations to be built to ABS Class.

Charybdis, the first Jones Act-compliant Wind Turbine Installation Vessel is now under construction to ABS Class. The first U.S flagged Jones Act offshore wind farm service operation vessel ever ordered will be built to ABS Class.