2021 December 3 13:30

ABS awards sustainability notations to two Harvey Gulf vessels

A pair of Harvey Gulf International Marine Offshore Support Vessels have been awarded the ABS SUSTAIN 1 Notation recognizing how their design and operation is aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs), according to the company's release.

To earn the notation, the Harvey Blue-Sea and Harvey Sub-Sea vessels were among 12 of the Harvey Gulf fleet evaluated by ABS for their performance against six of the UNSDG’s criteria. The remaining 10 vessels are also being considered for Sustain notations.

The ABS Sustain notations demonstrate adherence to certain UNSDGs related to vessel design, outfitting and layout that can be controlled, measured and assessed. They establish a pathway for sustainability certification and reporting.