2021 December 3 13:04

Kapitan Dranitsyn and Admiral Makarov icebreakers reinforced icebreaker group on NSR

Image source: Rosmorport

FSUE " Rosmorport " says its icebreakers Kapitan Dranitsyn and Admiral Makarov have reinforced the icebreaker group in the water area of ​​the Northern Sea Route.

In order to synchronize the icebreaker forces, the operational control of the icebreakers will be carried out by the Headquarters of Marine Operations of FSUE "Atomflot", whose tasks include providing icebreaker assistance for vessels along the navigation routes in the water area of ​​the Northern Sea Route.

At present, in addition to nuclear-powered icebreakers, four FSUE "Rosmorport" icebreakers provide icebreaker support in the ice of the Northern Sea Route.

Earlier, the icebreaker Novorossiysk started providing services in the Eastern sector of the Arctic, and the icebreaker Dikson - in the Kara Sea.