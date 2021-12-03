2021 December 3 12:42

Icebreaker assistance season begins in White Sea waters

Image source: Rosmorport

On November 29, the FSUE “Rosmorport” icebreaker Kapitan Evdokimov completed the first icebreaker support of the vessel in the seaport of Arkhangelsk during the winter navigation 2021/22. The motor ship Sergei Kuznetsov was successfully escorted by the icebreaker to the berth of Sawmill № 2, Rosmorport says in a press release.

Of the 15 freezing seaports in Russia where the enterprise operates, icebreaker assistance, as a rule, starts first in the water area of ​​the seaport of Arkhangelsk. According to the approved Plan for the arrangement of icebreakers for the period of icebreaking assistance of vessels in 2021-2022, 5 icebreakers are envisaged to operate in the freezing seaports of Russia in the water area of ​​the White Sea.

Icebreakers Kapitan Evdokimov and Kapitan Chadayev are supposed to operate in the section from the receiving buoy "Mudyugsky" to the water area of ​​the seaport of Arkhangelsk, Tor and Dikson - in the area from the ice edge to the water area of ​​the seaport of Arkhangelsk, Admiral Makarov, if necessary, will provide icebreaker support to vessels sailing to the seaport of Kandalaksha.

Before the start of the season, repair work is carried out on all vessels, taking into account the technical condition of systems and mechanisms in accordance with the instructions for the operation of technical equipment and with the requirements of classification societies.

FSUE "Rosmorport" provides services of icebreaker support for vessels in 15 freezing seaports of Russia and on the approaches to them, as well as services for icebreaker support for navigation of vessels in ice in other sea basins of the World Ocean. The icebreaker support services there begin at different times.