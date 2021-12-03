2021 December 3 11:21

NCSP Group's consolidated revenue for 9M’2021 rose by 9.3%

The growth is attributed to an increase in containers, ferrous metals, oil products and chemical cargo



NCSP Group publishes its consolidated financial results for the 9 months of 2021 prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for the 9 months of 2021 totaled 84.9 mln. tons, including 67.6 mln. tons of liquid cargo, which is 0.5 and 0.1 mln. tons up year-on-year, respectively. Cargo turnover of dry cargo increased by 0.4 mln. tons and amounted to 17.3 mln. tons. "The liquid cargo turnover is recovering although it is still influenced by the reduction of crude oil transshipment due to OPEC+ agreement since May 1, 2020 to limit oil production", CEO of NCSP PJSC Sergey Kireev said.

Consolidated revenue of NCSP Group for the 9 months of 2021 totaled USD 526.1 mln., which is USD 44.6 mln. (or 9.3%) more compared to the 9 months of 2020. "First of all, the growth in revenue was due to an increase in containers, ferrous metals, oil products and chemical cargo", Sergey Kireev added.

EBITDA of NCSP Group amounted to USD 363 mln. in the reporting period. Cash and cash equivalents as at September 30, 2021 stood at USD 216.2 mln. The Group's net debt reduced by USD 143.1 mln.

NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC “Transneft”.

PJSC NCSP shares are traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as global depositary receipts (NCSP). NCSP Group comprises PJSC “NCSP”, LLC “PTP”, JSC “Novorossiysk shiprepair yard”, JSC “FNCSP”, JSC “NLE”, “IPP” Ltd, LLC “Baltic Stevedore Company”, and “SFP” LLC. PJSC “NCSP” and PJSC “Transneft” own LLC “NFT” on a parity basis.