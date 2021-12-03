2021 December 3 10:29

The Korean Register publishes guidance for containers loading on bulk carriers

The Korean Register (KR) has published guidance outlining the technical measures necessary to safely load and carry containers on bulk cargo ships.

With the recent unprecedented boom in the maritime transport market, demand from shipping companies wanting to load and transport containers on bulk cargo ships has increased significantly as a way to resolve the shortage of container ships, according to KR's release.



Bulk cargo ships are used for the transportof unpacked cargo such as grain or ore, and are not usually designed for the purpose of carrying containers.



Therefore, in order to safely load containers, additional measures such as safe loading, the lashing of containers, the installation of fixed fire extinguishers and the protection of dangerous goods need to be followed, and technical reviews of the structural strength and stability of the ship must be undertaken.



KR has published new technical guidance listing the technical matters which must be examined in order to safely load and carry containers on general bulk cargo ships with no container transportation facilities.



The guidance is divided into two parts, firstly requirements for cargo hold loading and secondly, requirements for on-deck loading. Whether a ship meets the requirements must be examined by classification societies. Once a ship meets the requirements, it can load and carry containers from a technical perspective, even if it is not designed for container transport.