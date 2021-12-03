2021 December 3 09:57

Annual repair dredging in Gulf of Ob from 2023 estimated at 5 million cbm

The scope of annual repair dredging in the Gulf of Ob is estimated at 5 million cbm from 2023, Aleksandr Bengertm General Director of Hydrographic Company (part of Rosatom) told journalists at the 11th International Forum “Arctic: Today and the Future”. “Basing on a deep analysis conducted by the Admiral Makarov University upon our request and involving by far the majority of dredging companies ... we have optimized the figures... nevertheless, the scope of 5 million cbm makes half of that in the remaining seaports of Russia. That is a real challenge and we are ready to award long-term contracts in the market of repair dredging... Our attention to that issue is great”, said the head of Hydrographic Company.

