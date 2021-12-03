2021 December 3 09:35

Crude oil prices rise on OPEC+ decision to keep oil output increase in January

Crude oil prices rose by 1.3%-1.9%



As of December 3, 08:43 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for January settlement were trading 1.29% higher at $70.95 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 1.95% to $67.8 a barrel.



Crude oil prices rise on OPEC+ decision to keep oil output increase in January made at the ministerial meeting on December 2.