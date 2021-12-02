2021 December 2 17:54

Icebreaker assistance season starts in Big Port St. Petersburg on December 7

The decision is made in view of ice formation process



The season of icebreaker assistance in Big Port St. Petersburg and at the approaches to it begins at 8 a.m. on 7 December 2021. The relevant Order has been signed by Harbour Master Aleksandr Volkov.

The decision is made amid below-zero temperature and ice formation in the Neva Bay, Kronshtadt Fairway and Saint-Petersburg Seaway Canal.