  The version for the print
  • 2021 December 2 17:54

    Icebreaker assistance season starts in Big Port St. Petersburg on December 7

    The decision is made in view of ice formation process

    The season of icebreaker assistance in Big Port St. Petersburg and at the approaches to it begins at 8 a.m. on 7 December 2021. The relevant Order has been signed by Harbour Master Aleksandr Volkov.

    The decision is made amid below-zero temperature and ice formation in the Neva Bay, Kronshtadt Fairway and Saint-Petersburg Seaway Canal.

