Nuclear-powered icebreaker Sibir to commence operation in Kara Sea in early January 2022 – Vyacheslav Ruksha

Nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 22220 named Sibir is expected to commence operation in the Kara Sea in early January 2022, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Vyacheslav Ruksha, Deputy General Director of Rosatom - Director of the Northern Sea Route Directorate, as saying at the 11th International Forum “Arctic: Today and the Future”.

According to the speaker, some defects had been revealed in the course of the icebreaker sea trials.

“Hopefully, Baltiysky Zavod will remedy them within 8-10 days. That has been scheduled at least. Additional sea trials are to begin on December 10 and to last for 3-5 days, according to the programme. On December 15, if things go to plan, we can commence paperwork and then embark on the passage (to the Kara Sea - Ed.)”, said Vyacheslav Ruksha.

When speaking about other icebreakers of Project 22220, Vyacheslav Ruksha reminded that the Yakutia is to be delivered in December 2024, the Chukotka – in December 2026. “However, Kirovsky Zavod is about to delay the supply of the turbine for the Yakutia”, added Vyacheslav Ruksha.

The Sibir is the second ship of Project 22220 built by Baltiysky Zavod shipyard. Laid down on 26 May 2015, it was launched on 22 September 2017. The delivery is scheduled for the end of the current year.



Multipurpose nuclear-powered icebreakers of Project 22220 ships are the world’s largest and most powerful icebreaking ships. Their key task is to ensure year-round navigation in the western Arctic. Icebreakers of 22220 design will form the basis of Russia’s civil icebreaking fleet in the near time.

Key particulars of Project 22220: capacity - 60 MW, operational speed - 22 knots (clean water), LOA - 173.3 m (160 m, DWL), beam - 34 m (33 m, DWL), height - 52 m; draft (DWL) - 10.5 m; minimum draft - 8.65 m, maximum icebreaking capability - 2.8-meter-thick ice (at full capacity and speed of 1.5-2 knots); full displacement – 33,540 tonnes; designated service life - 40 years, crew - 53.



The icebreaker will be powered by a pair RITM-200 reactors of 175 MW. The new generation system was developed specially for this ship. The vessels dual-draft concept and capability will allow operating them both in the Arctic and in the mouths of the polar rivers.



The icebreakers designed by naval architecture and marine engineering firm CDB Iceberg in 2009 will be operated in the western region of the Arctic: in the Barents, Pechora and Kara Seas, as well as in shallower areas of the Yenisei estuary and the Ob Bay area.



Under the contract with FSUE Rosatomflot, Baltiysky Zavod shipyard is building a series of five nuclear-powered icebreakers of Project 22220. The lead icebreaker named Arktika was put into operation in 2020, The Sibir, Ural, Yakutia and Chukotka icebreakers are under construction. The series can be extended to 7 icebreakers.

