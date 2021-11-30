2021 November 30 15:50

RF Navy's corvette Gremyashchy and two submarines of Varshavyanka project welcomed in Vladivostok

Image source: RF Defence Ministry

A detachment of ships of the Pacific Fleet (PF) consisting of the corvette Gremyashchy and submarines of Project 636.3 Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and Volkhov arrived at the main base of the Pacific Fleet in Vladivostok for the first time, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The detachment completed the inter-fleet transition from the Baltic Fleet to the Pacific Fleet, which began in August of this year.

The corvette and both submarines are capable of carrying Kalibr-NK and Kalibr-PL cruise missiles, respectively.

For the Pacific Fleet, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and Volkhov are the first diesel-electric submarines capable of carrying high-precision Kalibr cruise missiles.

During the inter-fleet passage, the sailors crossed the Atlantic and Indian Oceans, as well as the Baltic, Northern, Mediterranean, Red, Arabian, South China and Japan Seas.