2021 November 30 15:50
RF Navy's corvette Gremyashchy and two submarines of Varshavyanka project welcomed in Vladivostok
The detachment completed the inter-fleet transition from the Baltic Fleet to the Pacific Fleet, which began in August of this year.
The corvette and both submarines are capable of carrying Kalibr-NK and Kalibr-PL cruise missiles, respectively.
For the Pacific Fleet, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and Volkhov are the first diesel-electric submarines capable of carrying high-precision Kalibr cruise missiles.
During the inter-fleet passage, the sailors crossed the Atlantic and Indian Oceans, as well as the Baltic, Northern, Mediterranean, Red, Arabian, South China and Japan Seas.
