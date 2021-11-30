  • Home
  • 2021 November 30 18:14

    First phase of Tuas Port reclamation works completes

    Reclamation works for the first phase of Tuas Port have been completed. This marks a major milestone for the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) in developing Singapore’s next-generation port. Mr S Iswaran, Minister for Transport and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations, joined by Mr Chee Hong Tat, Senior Minister of State for Transport, was at Tuas Port today to announce the completion of works for Phase 1, according to the MPA's release.

    Since March 2015, MPA’s appointed main contractor ‘Dredging International Asia Pacific – Daelim Industrial Joint Venture Pte Ltd (DDJV)’ and supervision consultant ‘Surbana Jurong Consultants Pte Ltd’ have been working on the project, which entailed soil improvement works for 414 hectares of land, including 294 hectares measuring 412 football fields of newly reclaimed land; the fabrication and installation of 221 10-storey tall caissons each weighing 15,000 tons to form 8.6km of seawall; and deepening of sea beds to cater for larger ships of the future. The project involved a total of 34 million man hours, with the support of over 450 companies.

    Tuas Port Phase 1 has 21 deep-water berths that can handle 20 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) annually. Singapore’s port operator, PSA, is on target to operationalise the first two berths in Tuas Port Phase 1 by the end of this year.

    Today’s hybrid event at Tuas Port was held in conjunction with MPA’s 25th Anniversary. Some 150 guests comprising Tuas Port project partners, industry, unions, research community, and agencies, attended the event onsite. They were joined by another 140 guests who participated in the event virtually, including students from the institutes of higher learning undertaking maritime-related disciplines who joined in the celebrations from the Singapore Maritime Gallery. Today’s event was also marked by MPA’s next-generation patrol vessels’ water-jet show and the sounding of horns.

    Phase 2’s reclamation works are ongoing as scheduled. The planning for Phase 3 has also commenced. When completed in the 2040s over four phases, Tuas Port will be capable of handling 65 million TEUs annually.

    Tuas Port will be an automated, intelligent and sustainable port. The port will have electrified automated yard cranes and driverless automated guided vehicles that will transport containers between the yard and wharf. MPA will also harness digital technologies such as a state-of-art vessel traffic management system and digitalPORT@SGTM, a one-stop portal for port clearances and other regulatory transactions, as well as just-in-time services to enhance efficiency of port operations and reduce the turnaround time of ships.

