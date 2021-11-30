2021 November 30 13:42

Rosterminalugol starts building wind and dust protection screens around its coal storage area

Rosterminalugol JSC, operator of Russia’s largest dedicated terminal offering technologically advanced handling of coal says it has commenced the construction of wind and dust protection screens around the company’s coal storage area.



The project foresees the construction of a screen of up to 20 meters high with a total length of about 2 kilometers. The screens are to ensure maximum protection of the environment from the impact of the production process.



Investments into the project exceed RUB 600 million. The project completion is scheduled for 2022.



Metal structures for the screens, a total of 1,300 tonnes, will be supplied by Severstal. Rosterminalugol and Seerstal signed the agreement in June 2021 at the 14th Saint-Petersburg International Economic Forum.



Some 750 tonnes of framework structures have already been delivered to the terminal with the screens being manufactured. Shipment of all the structures are to be completed in January 2022.



According to Severstal Director Yevgeny Chernyakov, the company attributes the potential of such activities to an “increased interest to environmental safety of coal industry and port infrastructure facilities”.



As a port industry leader, Rosterminalugol is expanding application of ‘green’ technologies. The company has recently signed an agreement with Russian University of Transport (MIIT) on entering the consortium of carbon-neutral transport.



“In view of the contemporary challenges, the focus on environmental sustainability is a priority of the coal industry companies. Rosterminalugol, the largest dedicated coal terminal in the European part of Russia, has become the first stevedore in the Baltic region to implement, together with Severstal, such an ambitious project”, said Irina Olkhovskaya, UMMC Director for Port and Rail Projects.



“The construction of wind and dust protection screens is one of the phases of a long-term programme aimed at improvement of the company’s environmental safety. Our cooperation contributes to compliance with all international standards on environmental risk management”, emphasized Irina Olkhovskaya.



Rosterminalugol JSC (port Ust-Luga, Leningrad Region) is the largest dedicated coal terminal in the European part of Russia. The terminal built with the application of the innovative technologies is intended to supply Russian coal produced in a variety of coal fields to the customers in Europe, Africa, Middle East and Latin America. In 2020, the terminal handled 26.5 million tonnes of coal (+8.2%, year-on-year).

Rosterminalugol features the most advanced equipment including covered railcar dumpers and heaters, stackers and reclaimers, covered container lines and transfer stations, transborders and shiploading machines.

The terminal’s compliance with both Russian and international requirements on environmental risk management is confirmed by ISO 14001:2015 certificate “Environmental Management System: Requirements and Application Guide.” Environmental safety at the terminal is ensured by the systems of aspiration, dust suppression, sprinkling, snow generation, and water treatment. Further modernization of the terminal is underway.

The terminal features covered stations for unloading and transfer of coal, conveyor equipment, rotary car dumpers, shiploaders and the second-to-none system of multi-stage magnetic coal separation.