2021 November 30 11:48

1.59 million cbm of material dredged within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW in 2021

Image source: Rosmorport

In the navigation season of 2021, 1.59 million cbm of material was dredged in the Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s inland water ways, IAA PortNews correspondent reports Aleksandr Taranenko, First Deputy to the Head of Azov-Don Basin Administration, as saying at the regional meeting dedicated to the preparation for the period of icebreaker support in the Azov Sea ports.

According to Aleksandr Taranenko, three dredgers with a total capacity of 1,800 cbm/h were involved. The scope of dredging performed in 2021 within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW totaled 1.59 million cbm including 1.43 million cbm dredget at the transit ways.

Dredging works were conducted at 36 sections of Don and Severny Donets rivers.

The Federal Azov-Don Basin Administration is responsible for management and control of inland waterways of the Don River from the lower access channel of Lock No 15 (Tsimlyansk Reservoir) to the village of Aksai (the 3121-km stretch of the Don), except for Nikolayevsky and the Konstantinovsky hydroengineering facilities, and the tributaries of the Don River, Seversky Donets (from Krasny farm to the mouth) and the Manych River (from the Novo-Manychskaya Dam to the mouth). The total length of the Azov-Don Basin Administration managed inland waterways reaches 691.3 km.

