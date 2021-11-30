-
2021 November 30 10:42
China ports container volume rises 8.4% from January to October 2021
From January to October 2021, the cargo volume of Chinese ports was 12869.7 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 7.8%; the container throughput of Chinese ports was 235.5 million TEU, a year-on-year increase of 8.4%. The chart below shows the cargo throughput and container throughput data of the eight major ports in China.
Source：Ministry of Transport of the People’s Republic of China
