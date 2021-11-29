2021 November 29 16:54

Wallenius Wilhelmsen names new CEO

The Board of Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA has today named Lasse Kristoffersen as CEO. Kristoffersen will start in his new role no later than 1 June 2022.



“We are very pleased to welcome Lasse Kristoffersen to Wallenius Wilhelmsen. With his background and experience, we are confident that he, together with our experienced team, will continue to strengthen the company’s competitive advantage, for the benefit of our customers, employees, investors, and other shareholders,” says Rune Bjerke, Chair of the Board.



Lasse Kristoffersen joins Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA from the role of President and CEO in Torvald Klaveness, a role he has held since 2011. Prior to that, he was Head of Specialized Dry Bulk activities in the same company. Before Klaveness, he worked for 11 years in Det Norske Veritas (DNV). He holds a Master of Science in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering from NTNU.



“I look forward to joining Wallenius Wilhelmsen and to become part of its excellent team. I am impressed by the global impact the company has and see exciting opportunities for the company in the years to come. In a world that is decarbonizing and digitalizing, Wallenius Wilhelmsen is well positioned to continue creating new and sustainable solutions,” says Kristoffersen.



The Board has conducted a thorough, global search process to fill the position. Kristoffersen brings a wealth of experience from shipping, logistics, technology, sustainability and safety – a quite unique combination we believe makes him particularly suited to lead Wallenius Wilhelmsen,” says Bjerke.



The Board extends its gratitude to CFO Torbjørn Wist, who assumed the role of acting CEO in March 2021. He will continue to hold the role of acting CEO until Lasse Kristoffersen starts, no later than 1 June 2022.



“Torbjørn will be an important partner for the new CEO and ensure continuity in the company’s direction. With the strong quarterly results, Wallenius Wilhelmsen is well positioned for the future,” says Bjerke.



