2021 November 29 16:19

Handling of socially important cargo to be obligatory prioritized by operators of sea terminals

Image source: official website of RF Government

RF Transport Ministry has initiated introduction of amendments into Article 31 of the Federal Law on Sea Ports to oblige operators of sea terminals give priority to handling of socially important cargo, RF Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev said at the meeting of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin with Deputy Prime Ministers. According to the transcript of the meeting, the Minister said: “Seaport authorities will be entitled to monitor cargo movements while operators will be obliged to inform on arrival and departure of such cargoes”.



Vitaly Savelyev said that amendments into the Merchant Shipping Code would be introduced to ensure uninterrupted supplies of cargo to hard-to-access areas of the Far East and the Arctic Zone. “We will oblige the seaborne cargo lines to ensure the priority of socially important cargo”, he emphasize.



The proposals on introduction of relevant amendments into Russian legislation have been submitted to RF Government today, 29 November 2021, said the Minister adding that their introduction will be based on a dialogue between the business and the expert community.



According to the Minister, introduction of a unified system of monitoring in Russian seaports is underway with the automated system to be introduced phase-by-phase at the facilities of FSUE Rosmorport. The first phase is scheduled for February 2022, said Vitaly Savelyev.