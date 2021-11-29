2021 November 29 14:46

Oboronlogistics delivered cargo to Abkhazia

In November 2021, LLC OBL-trans which is part of the Oboronlogistics Group of companies, carried out operational automobile transportation of medical equipment for the needs of the military medical unit of the united military base of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on the territory of the Republic of Abkhazia.



Specialists of OBL-trans monitored the transportation of valuable cargo along the entire route from the Moscow region to the destination, and also carried out all necessary measures to pass the border checkpoint.



Earlier, the specialists of the Oboronlogistics Group have already completed a number of important state tasks for the delivery of materials for the construction of a multifunctional medical center in the Kaliningrad region, as well as the transportation of resuscitation vehicles and respirators (ventilators) to the regions of the country.



In addition to the transportation of military products in the interests of the Russian Ministry of Defense, subordinate organizations and enterprises of the military-industrial complex, Oboronlogistics Group performs road transportation on a commercial basis, including medicines, perishable products and other goods requiring special storage and transportation conditions.



The main advantages of road transportation performed by Oboronlogistics Group are the efficiency of transportation, the possibility of door-to-door delivery of goods, a full range of logistics services, including freight forwarding services inside and outside the Russian Federation.