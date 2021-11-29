-
X-Press Feeders signs for sixteen new 1,170 TEU vessels
Today, the X-Press Feeders Group signed for sixteen 1,170 TEU state of the art new build containerships, according to the company's release.
The new container ships will be outfitted with ultramodern, dual-fuel engines, that can operate on regular fuel or green methanol, and are specifically designed to be highly fuel-efficient.
All vessels will join to the company by the end of 2024.
China's New Dayang Shipbuilding Co. and Ningbo Xinle Shipbuilding Group each will be supplying 8 of the state of the art vessels.
