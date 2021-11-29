  • Home
  • 2021 November 29 14:13

    X-Press Feeders signs for sixteen new 1,170 TEU vessels

    Today, the X-Press Feeders Group signed for sixteen 1,170 TEU state of the art new build containerships, according to the company's release.

    The new container ships will be outfitted with ultramodern, dual-fuel engines, that can operate on regular fuel or green methanol, and are specifically designed to be highly fuel-efficient.

    All vessels will join to the company by the end of 2024.

    China's New Dayang Shipbuilding Co. and Ningbo Xinle Shipbuilding Group each will be supplying 8 of the state of the art vessels.

Другие новости по темам: Ningbo Xinle Shipbuilding, X-Press Feeders, New Dayang Shipbuilding  


2021 November 29

