2021 November 29 14:13

X-Press Feeders signs for sixteen new 1,170 TEU vessels

Today, the X-Press Feeders Group signed for sixteen 1,170 TEU state of the art new build containerships, according to the company's release.

The new container ships will be outfitted with ultramodern, dual-fuel engines, that can operate on regular fuel or green methanol, and are specifically designed to be highly fuel-efficient.

All vessels will join to the company by the end of 2024.

China's New Dayang Shipbuilding Co. and Ningbo Xinle Shipbuilding Group each will be supplying 8 of the state of the art vessels.