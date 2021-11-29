  • Home
  Small missile ship Veliky Ustyug enters Caspian Sea to perform training and combat missions
  2021 November 29

    Small missile ship Veliky Ustyug enters Caspian Sea to perform training and combat missions

    Image source: RF Defence Ministry
    SMS Veliky Ustyug is the third ship of the project 21631 Buyan-M, which entered the Caspian Flotilla

    The crew of the small missile ship Veliky Ustyug of the brigade of surface ships of the Caspian Flotilla practiced the tasks for the purpose and improvement of marine elements in the water area of the Caspian Sea, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

    The exit of the SMS was preceded by training at the basing point and the completion of a set of tasks by the crew, including preparation for sailing, preparing the ship for battle and a campaign, practicing elements of combat and daily activities in the conditions of the base.

    SMS Veliky Ustyug is the third ship of the project 21631 Buyan-M, which entered the Caspian Flotilla.

