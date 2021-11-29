2021 November 29 11:00

Yana Voytsekhovskaya appointed as Editor-in-Chief of IAA PortNews

Vitaly Chernov who had been PortNews’ Editor-in-Chief for over a decade takes the helm of the Analytical Department

Yana Voytsekhovskaya, ex-correspondent of Kommersant newspaper’s Saint-Petersburg bureau, takes the helm of the editorial office of Information and Analytical Agency PortNews having replaced Vitaly Chernov who continues working within PortNews Media Group at a new position.



“That is a full immersion into the industry and new leadership experience, a challenge I wouldn’t be able to face if not for having passed through a school of Kommersant. I am to deal with ambitious tasks as an editor and a manager”, Yana Voytsekhovskaya comments on her appointment.



When working for Kommersant’s Saint-Petersburg branch from 2018, Yana Voytsekhovskaya was focused on transport, shipbuilding and the city economy. Prior to that position, she worked as a correspondent at Rambler Agency in Moscow. Yana Voytsekhovskaya graduated from Lomonosov Moscow State University’s Faculty of Journalism and completed Master's degree programme “Business Journalism” at St. Petersburg State University. Over a year, she studied under exchange programmes at PXL University in Belgium and at Danish School of Media and Journalism.



Vitaly Chernov who has been with for IAA PortNews for over a decade steps down as Editor-in-Chief but will continue working for PortNews Media Group as Head of Analytical Department and contributing as industry expert and columnist.



“Over the past years we have succeeded in taking one of the leading positions in the industry media. Yet, time is speeding forward and new trends should be followed. In particular, analytics and opinion pieces should be in the spotlight which is something I am going to focus on”, comments Vitaly Chernov.



Established in 2004, Information and Analytical Agency PortNews is Russia’s leading provider of news about sea and river transport, shipping, shipbuilding and port services. The portal has both Russian and English pages.

PortNews Media Group comprises several outlets, both printed and digital ones. Apart from IAA PortNews, the media group includes industry focused portals Russian Shipping and Hydrotechnika, Water Transport newspaper with a history exceeding 100 years, printed magazines Hydrotechnika and PortNews, online analytical digest Bunkering Market. The group also issues some printed periodicals including annual analytical report Development of Civil Shipbuilding in Russia for RF Ministry of Industry and Trade and organizes some industry focused events in online and in-person formats.