2021 November 28 15:17

PGS awarded 4D contract in the North Sea

Oslo, Norway, PGS is awarded a 4D contract in the North Sea. A Ramform Titan-class vessel is scheduled to commence acquisition early August 2022 and complete mid-September.



“We are very pleased to be awarded this 4D contract in the North Sea. It is encouraging to see our clients securing capacity well in advance, like in this case, and we believe in a continued improvement of the contract market next year”, says President & CEO in PGS, Rune Olav Pedersen.



PGS ASA and its subsidiaries (“PGS” or “the Company”) is an integrated marine geophysics company, which operates world-wide. The Company supports the energy industry, including oil and gas, offshore renewables, carbon capture and storage. PGS’ headquarter is in Oslo, Norway and the PGS share is listed on the Oslo stock exchange (OSE: PGS).