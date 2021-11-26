2021 November 26 17:26

PortNews offers final edition of its magazine for 2021

PortNews Media Group has issued its final magazine for 2021, 4(40)2021



This year has been yet another strength test for the global transport industry as the long-established trade and transportation pattern has changed. In this respect, the final edition of IAA PortNews magazine pays special attention to the container transportation market in its Logistics section.



The climate change and the reduction of environmental footprint have been in the spotlight of the global community. In autumn 2021, the world was closely following the Climate Conference in Glasgow (COP2) which discussed the ways to save the planet and adopted consolidated decisions thereof. The magazine covers it in its special interviews and articles.



The issue also incudes a review prepared by IAA PortNews’ Analytical Department on price formation in the bunkering market of Russia amid the growing global demand for products after the restrictions caused by the pandemic and the economic crisis of the past summer.



In its Shipbuilding section the editors boast the beginning of sea trials and preparations for the delivery of tanker PortNews named after our information and analytical agency.



In the run up to the 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” which will be held by IAA PortNews on 16-17 February 2022, the editors prepared some relevant materials such as an interview with René Kolman, Secretary General of IADС, and Aleksandr Bengert, General Director of Hydrographic Company. There are also materials covering dredging projects conducted at the Duqm Port in Oman and at Bechevinskaya Bay in Kamchatka, Russia.



Some materials are dedicated to the key Arctic projects facilitating the development of the Northern Sea Route.

The editorial team hopes the magazine content will help its readers make strategic decisions amid fast changing market situation and be aware of the industry developments.

PortNews Magazine Editor-in-Chief – Tatyana Vilde tv@portnews.ru



PortNews Magazine content in Russian >>>>