  • Home
  • News
  • PortNews offers final edition of its magazine for 2021
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 November 26 17:26

    PortNews offers final edition of its magazine for 2021

    PortNews Media Group has issued its final magazine for 2021, 4(40)2021

    This year has been yet another strength test for the global transport industry as the long-established trade and transportation pattern has changed. In this respect, the final edition of IAA PortNews magazine pays special attention to the container transportation market in its Logistics section.

    The climate change and the reduction of environmental footprint have been in the spotlight of the global community. In autumn 2021, the world was closely following the Climate Conference in Glasgow (COP2) which discussed the ways to save the planet and adopted consolidated decisions thereof. The magazine covers it in its special interviews and articles.

    The issue also incudes a review prepared by IAA PortNews’ Analytical Department on price formation in the bunkering market of Russia amid the growing global demand for products after the restrictions caused by the pandemic and the economic crisis of the past summer.

    In its Shipbuilding section the editors boast the beginning of sea trials and preparations for the delivery of tanker PortNews named after our information and analytical agency.

    In the run up to the 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” which will be held by IAA PortNews on 16-17 February 2022, the editors prepared some relevant materials such as an interview with René Kolman, Secretary General of IADС, and Aleksandr Bengert, General Director of Hydrographic Company. There are also materials covering dredging projects conducted at the Duqm Port in Oman and at Bechevinskaya Bay in Kamchatka, Russia.

    Some materials are dedicated to the key Arctic projects facilitating the development of the Northern Sea Route.

    The editorial team hopes the magazine content will help its readers make strategic decisions amid fast changing market situation and be aware of the industry developments.

    Single-click subscription for PortNews magazine (both printed and digital outlets are available) >>>>

    PortNews Magazine Editor-in-Chief – Tatyana Vilde tv@portnews.ru

    PortNews Magazine content in Russian >>>>

Другие новости по темам: PortNews magazine, PortNews  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 November 26

18:17 TECO 2030 is leading a project group that will build a hydrogen-powered high-speed vessel for the Port of Narvik
18:00 TransContainer’s IFRS-based net profit in 9M'2021 increased by 51% to RUB 14.8 bln
17:35 Royal Niestern Sander signs contract for walk to work vessel conversion
17:26 PortNews offers final edition of its magazine for 2021
17:15 Konecranes and Cargotec note CMA’s announced Provisional Findings regarding the planned merger of Konecranes and Cargotec
17:03 IMO appoints Special Advisor on Maritime Security
16:55 Nord Stream 2 delay weighs on gas prices - Gasum
16:40 Nevsky Shipyard lays down two research vessels of Project 17050
16:25 BIMCO calls for continued naval support in Gulf of Guinea after piracy incident
16:05 Alfa Laval and Orcan Energy sign a cooperation agreement for the marine market
15:43 Wärtsilä launches power limitation solutions for EEXI compliance
15:25 Hiab launches HIAB iQ.1188 HiPro loader crane with new control system
14:47 RF Government approves Transport Strategy of Russia until 2030 with forecast until 2035
13:59 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard launches Anatoly Shlemov minesweeper of Project 12700
13:11 The Port of València hosts a rescue drill for a crane operator
12:10 GTT obtains tank design order for three new LNG Carriers from Hyundai Heavy Industries and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries
11:54 Phase 2 of Bagayevsky hydrosystem construction begins
11:52 Ardmore moderates COP26 ‘ShipZero’ panels, discussing the realities of zero emission ships
11:17 ClassNK signs MOU on cybersecurity with Panama Maritime Authority (PMA)
10:51 MSC starts new In-Transit Cargo service
10:32 MABUX: Global bunker market to keep slight irregular fluctuations with no firm trend on Nov 26
10:22 Oboronlogistics' Ambal ferry obtaines certificate on safety management from RS
09:48 MPA and maritime partners maintain cybersecurity readiness through inaugural exercise
09:33 Baltic Dry Index as of November 25
09:17 Oil prices decrease on concerns over reduction of demand

2021 November 25

18:06 Rolls-Royce and Zhenjiang Shipyard to jointly promote tugs and workboats with mtu engines in China
17:44 Delo Group presented own Digitalization Strategy
17:16 Keppel awarded FSRU conversion and FPSO integration work worth around S$200 million
16:25 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs fell by 14% in 2021
16:03 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock announces receipt of $92.5 mln Houston Ship Channel widening and improvement project 11 award
15:59 Damen Shipyards achieves official EU Stage V certification for its Emission Reduction system
15:30 RF State Duma ratifies Nairobi Wreck Removal Convention, 2007
15:02 Navigator Holdings announces approval in principle for new CO2 carrier designs for its Dan-Unity CO2 joint venture with Evergas
14:59 RINA, ABB, Helbio, the Liberian Registry, Wärtsilä and an Energy Major enter in proposal with hydrogen as fuel to meet IMO2050 targets
14:44 Rosterminalugol shipped 21 million tonnes of export coal over 10M’2021
14:21 BAE Systems launches next-generation power and propulsion system to help marine operators reach zero emissions
13:55 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 47, 2021
13:12 Kongsberg Maritime and Norsepower MoU agreement facilitates Rotor Sail integration for shipowners
12:31 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg allocated over RUB 21 million for implementation of its environmental programme
12:06 Port of Kiel describes path to climate neutrality by 2030
11:06 Third Finnlines hybrid ro-ro launched in China Merchants Jinling Shipyard
10:35 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries receives a major turbomachinery order for Ust-Luga LNG export plant
10:31 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate slight upward changes on Nov 25
10:30 Navigation season closed on Volga-Baltic Waterways
10:06 Port of Long Beach named the best West Coast Seaport in North America
09:41 Oil market sees mixed price movements
09:22 Baltic Dry Index as of November 24
09:08 The second of Damen’s new Shoalbuster 2711 class handed over to Ports of Jersey in christening ceremony
08:16 Port of Los Angeles issues zero-emissions truck request for proposals
06:00 Stockholm fairway smart buoy powered by solar energy

2021 November 24

18:35 Wan Hai Lines awarded “Container Shipping Line of The Year India-Far East Trade Lane”
17:33 Volga Shipping's freight transported this year’s inland shipping season reached 8.2 million tonnes
17:25 Bahri bags four prestigious awards
17:09 Langh Ship and Outokumpu deepen the cooperation by starting a newbuilding project
16:35 Equinor signs four new contracts with Aibel
16:15 Austal USA awarded US$72.5 mln contract to maintain LCS deployed in Western Pacific
15:32 BAE Systems launches next-generation power and propulsion system to help marine operators reach zero emissions
15:29 Tanjung Pelepas Port achieves 10 million TEUs in 2021
15:27 Ten-month vessel traffic at Ukraine’s seaports rose 1.5%
14:23 Nevsky Shipyard slated a keel-laying ceremony for 17050 RVs duo for Nov 26