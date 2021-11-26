2021 November 26 17:35

Royal Niestern Sander signs contract for walk to work vessel conversion

Shipyard Royal Niestern Sander has been awarded a contract for the conversion of a walk to work emergency response and rescue vessel (W2W ERRV) by Wagenborg Offshore. This project will be the third walk to work conversion on the Dutch shipyard, according to the company's release.

An existing PX121 platform supply ship – currently named ‘Hermit Viking’ – will be converted into the walk to work vessel within 20 weeks at shipyard Royal Niestern Sander in Delfzijl. In this period, approximately 80 employees will work on the innovative conversion of the ship, which will give an impulse to the regional employment. The Hermit Viking will be equipped with an additional accommodation module for 40 people. Also a motion compensated gangway will be installed to comply with all requirements.

Early Q2 2022, the ship will be christened and the name will be revealed, after which it will set to work in the Southern North Sea.



With three walk to work vessels conversion projects, Niestern Sander can be considered as one of the market leaders in the conversion and offshore business.