2021 November 26 14:47

RF Government approves Transport Strategy of Russia until 2030 with forecast until 2035

At its meeting on 26 November 2021 RF Government approved the Transport Strategy of the Russian Federation for a period through 2030 with a forecast through 2035, says RIA Novosti.



As Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said when opening the Government meeting, the draft Transport Strategy “… entirely accounts all the tasks set by the President to facilitate social and economic development of the country and to achieve the national objectives”.



“The strategy is based on our targets set for a decade-long period to ensure that ‘door-to-door’ way between any large cities does not exceed 12 hours”, emphasized Mikhail Mishustin.



The “Research and Analysis Centre for Integrated Transport Solutions” (RACITS) is to monitor the Strategy implementation and to ensure keeping of transport/economy balance.



The previous documents of strategic planning in the transport segment shall be considered to have lost force.



Transport Strategy of the Russian Federation until 2030 with a forecast until 2035 has been developed with respect of national objectives and strategic tasks of the country development. It consists of three phases: Phase 1 – between 2021 and 2024, Phase 2 – between 2025 and 2030, Phase 3 – between 2031 and 2035 in view of further tasks and activities after 2035.



