2021 November 26 13:59

Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard launches Anatoly Shlemov minesweeper of Project 12700

The ship will join RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet in 2022

Photo by IAA PortNews

Saint-Petersburg, Russia based Sredne- Nevsky Shipyard (a company of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) has launched the Anatoly Shlemov minesweeper of Project 12700 today, 26 November 2021, IAA PortNews reporter says.

“The ship will join RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet in 2022 upon completion of all outfitting works and trials”, press center of RF Defence Ministry cites Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy.

According to Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, serial production of 12700 minesweepers will be continued in 2022 at Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard in order supply them to mine sweeping forces of all RF Navy’s fleets. “These ships have already proved their efficiency in terms of a number of characteristics. With their unique hulls and armament they can perform their tasks properly”.

The Anatoly Shlemov minesweeper was laid down in July 2019. It is the seventh ship of this design ordered by RF Navy to Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard.

This mine countermeasures vessel of Project 12700 (Aleksandrit) was designed by Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) for RF Navy. The ship of the new generation features the most advanced technology and naval architecture and marine engineering, the world's largest monolithic hull of fiber-glass plastic made by the vacuum infusion method. Monolithic hulls fabricated from glass-reinforced plastic feature higher strength and survivability compared to steel hulls. They also have lower mass and do not suffer from corrosion. With a proper service, their life cycle is unlimited. The ship’s anti-mine gear includes an unmanned boat to search and find mines without a single risk to people’s life.

Key characteristics: displacement - 890 t, length – about 62 m, breadth – about 10 m, speed at full displacement – 16 knots, crew – 44.

Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard JSC, a part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, was set up in 1912. The shipyard has built over 600 warships and vessels for the Russian Navy and foreign customers (13 countries worldwide). Currently, the shipyard builds missile boats, trawlers, passenger and work vessels for various purposes and is about to start the large-scale construction of mine warships of the new generation for the Russian Navy and foreign countries. Today, the shipyard is the leader of composite shipbuilding in Russia and the only plant in the country to build warships and civil vessels of 4 types of materials: composite materials, shipbuilding steel, nonmagnetic steel, aluminum and fiberglass. The shipyard has mastered the technology of building hulls of composite materials through vacuum infusion method.

