2021 November 26 11:52

Ardmore moderates COP26 ‘ShipZero’ panels, discussing the realities of zero emission ships

Ardmore Shipping attended a series of events at COP26, including an interactive event “ShipZero”, organized by Zero Emissions Ship Technology Association (ZESTAs), according to the company's release. The event brought together leaders in energy efficiency technologies, key maritime leaders and shipping companies as an opportunity to collaborate and discuss the pathway to net zero.

In this session, Steven Lua, CEO, Unitrove also added details on liquid and liquid-to-compressed-gas hydrogen bunkering systems and Kristoffer Lorentsson, MAN Energy Solutions, explained the technology of a liquid hydrogen fuelgas supply system included the technology needed to store liquid hydrogen on board a ship, and how to supply gaseous hydrogen at correct temperature and pressure to the onboard consumers.

Mark also moderated session two, “Game changer zero-emissions vessel projects”, which included presentations from Tomas Tronstad Head of Shipping and Technology, Wilhelmsen New Energy AS Wilhelmsen highlighting projects through the entire value chain of hydrogen; production, distribution, storage and use in various end-user applications. Danielle Doggett, CEO, SAILCARGO INC also presented designs for combined hydrogen and wind propulsion, demonstrating the implementation of a hydrogen fuel cell system in zero emission cargo ships.



The goal of the three-day event was to identify a course to true zero emissions shipping, resulting in a policy paper that was shared with COP26 delegates, as well as a collaborative and interactive navigational chart (‘Charging to True Zero°’), also to be shared with delegates, shipping and energy industry stakeholders, as well as the International Maritime Organization (IMO).