2021 November 26 10:51

MSC starts new In-Transit Cargo service

Shippers are starting to benefit from better connectivity and a shorter journey for cargo bound for Saudi Arabia and other GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries via King Abdullah Port, thanks to a new service from MSC, according to the company's release.

MSC new In-Transit Cargo service carries containers by inland transportation with the full support of the government authorities at KAP, to provide MSC customers with a quicker service and a faster lead time for the whole logistics process.

This service enables cargo to be shipped from KAP over the Arabian Peninsula to other GCC countries within 4-to-6 days, compared with a market average sailing period of 13-to-16 days by sea. Trucking is offered with all logistics, documentation and legal clearance procedures met as part of the process.

The shorter transit varies from 4-to-6 days, depending on the distance of the port of delivery, provided that shipments are adequately cleared, and all legal requirements are fulfilled.

The inland route is particularly appealing for shippers of refrigerated and frozen cargo with a time-sensitive shelf-life. This includes food and beverages and pharmaceutical products.

At a time where the world is suffering and facing harsh impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, MSC is striving to continue providing competitive solutions such as In-Transit Cargo transportation to help support a challenging global situation and ease pressure on supply chains.