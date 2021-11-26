2021 November 26 10:22

Oboronlogistics' Ambal ferry obtaines certificate on safety management from RS

On November 22, 2021, Oboronlogistics LLC received a certificate from the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RMRS) on safety management on the Ambal ferry, the company says in a press releases.



The safety Management System (SMS) of the vessel was voluntarily presented by the company and complies with the requirements of the International Code for the Management of Safe Operation of Ships and Pollution Prevention (ISM Code).



Based on the results of the inspection, the RMRS confirmed that the crew of the Ambal ferry follows all the proper instructions, maintains the proper operation of the vessel, complies with the rules of safe operation and prevention of environmental pollution.



Ambal is a cargo ferry and is intended for the transportation of railway rolling stock and wheeled vehicles. The weight of the cargo batch of the ferry is up to 8,000 tons. There are cabins on board for 12 passengers accompanying the cargo. Oboronlogistics, as a single operator of the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk ferry line, ensures the operation of two such ferries: Ambal and Baltiysk.