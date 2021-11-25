2021 November 25 17:44

Delo Group presented own Digitalization Strategy

Delo Group presented own Digitalization Strategy at the TAdviser SummIT 2021 conference that took place on November 23, 2021. The Strategy is based on goals of achieving leadership in efficiency, technological effectiveness, and quality of service through the use of advanced digital technologies.

Delo Group plans to achieve these objectives through implementation processes automatization, technological integration of the Group's assets and transition to the next “Digital” level. It includes the use of digital technologies to improve customer services and increase operational efficiency.

The Digitalization Strategy is an integral part of the Group's overall development strategy for the medium-term, until 2025, and long-term, until 2030. All planned projects and changes are structured in three key areas: "Automatization" (to improve operational efficiency); "Integration" (in order to ensure the interoperation among assets and to achieve synergies); “Data” (to create digital products and services). The implementation will be provided by following supporting directions. "Innovation" (application of innovative technologies and cooperation with startups in the framework of hackathons and acceleration programs). "Digital DNA" (training employees, instilling skills, and motivation to work with high-tech digital products)/ "Cybersecurity" (consistency and defense against information security threats).

The Group, owning the largest transport assets in Russia is a business with high social responsibility to society and the state, while solving internal tasks of digitalization, fully aligns its goals with the goals of the digital transformation strategy of the transport industry. First, this is the creation (adjunction) of common standards, the establishment of stable and standardized electronic data exchange within the Group's assets and with all participants in the transport industry.

At the same time, the Group, as a private entity, counts on the transparency of decisions made by the state in digitalization, and its practical support with issues beyond the competence of businesses. This includes international cooperation: economic diplomacy and regulations for logistics supply chains. Government support is vital for solving issues in the field of digital exchange of logistics and transport data with counterparties abroad, at the first stage - with neighboring states.

Commenting on the presentation of the Digitalization Strategy, Senior Vice President for Strategic Development and IT of the Management Company Delo, the parent company of the Group, Vladimir Bychkov noted: “While developing the Digitalization Strategy, we were building on the ambitious goals set by the Development Strategy of the Delo Group - to become a logistics “champion”, a leader in container logistics in the Eurasian space.

Every objective we set at Digitalization Strategy is aimed at achieving leadership in efficiency, technological effectiveness, and quality of service. Of course, they can only be achieved by a team of highly professional and motivated employees. For this reason, we strive to adapt changes not only to the IT systems, but to employees’ education approach. We believe that technologies itself is of a less value than trained professionals who are equipped with them.”

Delo Group is the largest transport and logistics holding in Russia, managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms.

The Group's stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding and Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of the multimodal transport operator Ruscon and the intermodal container operator TransContainer that owns and operates the largest fleet of containers and flatcars over the entire 1520 standard railway network.