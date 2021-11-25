  • Home
  • News
  • Delo Group presented own Digitalization Strategy
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 November 25 17:44

    Delo Group presented own Digitalization Strategy

    Delo Group presented own Digitalization Strategy at the TAdviser SummIT 2021 conference that took place on November 23, 2021. The Strategy is based on goals of achieving leadership in efficiency, technological effectiveness, and quality of service through the use of advanced digital technologies.

    Delo Group plans to achieve these objectives through implementation processes automatization, technological integration of the Group's assets and transition to the next “Digital” level. It includes the use of digital technologies to improve customer services and increase operational efficiency.

    The Digitalization Strategy is an integral part of the Group's overall development strategy for the medium-term, until 2025, and long-term, until 2030.  All planned projects and changes are structured in three key areas: "Automatization" (to improve operational efficiency); "Integration" (in order to ensure the interoperation among assets and to achieve synergies); “Data” (to create digital products and services).  The implementation will be provided by following supporting directions. "Innovation" (application of innovative technologies and cooperation with startups in the framework of hackathons and acceleration programs). "Digital DNA" (training employees, instilling skills, and motivation to work with high-tech digital products)/ "Cybersecurity" (consistency and defense against information security threats).

    The Group, owning the largest transport assets in Russia is a business with high social responsibility to society and the state, while solving internal tasks of digitalization, fully aligns its goals with the goals of the digital transformation strategy of the transport industry.  First, this is the creation (adjunction) of common standards, the establishment of stable and standardized electronic data exchange within the Group's assets and with all participants in the transport industry.

    At the same time, the Group, as a private entity, counts on the transparency of decisions made by the state in digitalization, and its practical support with issues beyond the competence of businesses. This includes international cooperation: economic diplomacy and regulations for logistics supply chains. Government support is vital for solving issues in the field of digital exchange of logistics and transport data with counterparties abroad, at the first stage - with neighboring states.

    Commenting on the presentation of the Digitalization Strategy, Senior Vice President for Strategic Development and IT of the Management Company Delo, the parent company of the Group, Vladimir Bychkov noted: “While developing the Digitalization Strategy, we were building on the ambitious goals set by the Development Strategy of the Delo Group - to become a logistics “champion”, a leader in container logistics in the Eurasian space.

    Every objective we set at Digitalization Strategy is aimed at achieving leadership in efficiency, technological effectiveness, and quality of service. Of course, they can only be achieved by a team of highly professional and motivated employees. For this reason, we strive to adapt changes not only to the IT systems, but to employees’ education approach. We believe that technologies itself is of a less value than trained professionals who are equipped with them.”

    Delo Group is the largest transport and logistics holding in Russia, managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms. 

    The Group's stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding and Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of the multimodal transport operator Ruscon and the intermodal container operator TransContainer that owns and operates the largest fleet of containers and flatcars over the entire 1520 standard railway network.

Другие новости по темам: Delo Group  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 November 25

18:06 Rolls-Royce and Zhenjiang Shipyard to jointly promote tugs and workboats with mtu engines in China
17:44 Delo Group presented own Digitalization Strategy
17:16 Keppel awarded FSRU conversion and FPSO integration work worth around S$200 million
16:25 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs fell by 14% in 2021
16:03 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock announces receipt of $92.5 mln Houston Ship Channel widening and improvement project 11 award
15:59 Damen Shipyards achieves official EU Stage V certification for its Emission Reduction system
15:30 RF State Duma ratifies Nairobi Wreck Removal Convention, 2007
15:02 Navigator Holdings announces approval in principle for new CO2 carrier designs for its Dan-Unity CO2 joint venture with Evergas
14:59 RINA, ABB, Helbio, the Liberian Registry, Wärtsilä and an Energy Major enter in proposal with hydrogen as fuel to meet IMO2050 targets
14:44 Rosterminalugol shipped 21 million tonnes of export coal over 10M’2021
14:21 BAE Systems launches next-generation power and propulsion system to help marine operators reach zero emissions
13:55 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 47, 2021
13:12 Kongsberg Maritime and Norsepower MoU agreement facilitates Rotor Sail integration for shipowners
12:31 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg allocated over RUB 21 million for implementation of its environmental programme
12:06 Port of Kiel describes path to climate neutrality by 2030
11:06 Third Finnlines hybrid ro-ro launched in China Merchants Jinling Shipyard
10:35 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries receives a major turbomachinery order for Ust-Luga LNG export plant
10:31 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate slight upward changes on Nov 25
10:30 Navigation season closed on Volga-Baltic Waterways
10:06 Port of Long Beach named the best West Coast Seaport in North America
09:41 Oil market sees mixed price movements
09:22 Baltic Dry Index as of November 24
09:08 The second of Damen’s new Shoalbuster 2711 class handed over to Ports of Jersey in christening ceremony
08:16 Port of Los Angeles issues zero-emissions truck request for proposals
06:00 Stockholm fairway smart buoy powered by solar energy

2021 November 24

18:35 Wan Hai Lines awarded “Container Shipping Line of The Year India-Far East Trade Lane”
17:33 Volga Shipping's freight transported this year’s inland shipping season reached 8.2 million tonnes
17:25 Bahri bags four prestigious awards
17:09 Langh Ship and Outokumpu deepen the cooperation by starting a newbuilding project
16:35 Equinor signs four new contracts with Aibel
16:15 Austal USA awarded US$72.5 mln contract to maintain LCS deployed in Western Pacific
15:32 BAE Systems launches next-generation power and propulsion system to help marine operators reach zero emissions
15:29 Tanjung Pelepas Port achieves 10 million TEUs in 2021
15:27 Ten-month vessel traffic at Ukraine’s seaports rose 1.5%
14:23 Nevsky Shipyard slated a keel-laying ceremony for 17050 RVs duo for Nov 26
14:17 Austal USA secures Navy's maintainance contract for LCS deployed in Western Pacific
13:39 Ministry of Economic Development plans to create a SEZ in the area of Port of Ust-Luga
13:05 Port of Arkhangelsk announces icebreaking support period in its basin as of Dec 1
12:58 ABS approves 3D printed spare parts after successful testing on an oil tanker
11:26 Nuclear-powered "Sevmorput" delivered to the Far East general cargo for NPP Rooppur
11:10 Diana Shipping announces time charter contracts for m/v Alcmene with SwissMarine, m/v G. P. Zafirakis and m/v Ismene with Cargill
10:50 The 22220 series lead icebreaker "Arktika" begins acceptance trials
10:31 MABUX: Firm upward trend is expected on Global bunker market on Nov 24
10:30 Global Ship Lease agrees new five-year time charters for the Eco 9,115 TEU Al Khor and Maira XL
10:09 ABS launches sustainability reporting and assurance services
09:58 Oil prices show mixed developments
09:57 Baltic Dry Index as of Nov 23
09:31 First 80-bore ME-GI engines to power series of 10 × Seaspan container vessels
09:11 Jan De Nul and LS Cable & System complete first 90 km of submarine power cables for the Hollandse Kust and west Alpha wind farms

2021 November 23

18:14 CMA CGM suspends Le Havre and Puerto Angamos calls on EUROSAL service
18:02 Glavgosexpertiza approves replacement of Volgograd hydrosystem’s obsolete equipment
17:55 Alfa Laval and the Long Duration Energy Storage Council release its first report
17:30 Webinar on inspection of sea and river terminals by Rostekhnadzor to be held on 15 December 2021
17:15 Crowley advances major fuel services project with Saunders International
17:14 Expanded PIER71TM programmes to support Singapore’s development as a global maritime technology start-up hub
16:25 BC Ferries' sixth Island Class ferry transits Panama Canal
16:22 WinGD sets development timeframe for methanol and ammonia engines
16:05 Governments to decide on USD5 billion R&D fund to accelerate zero-carbon shipping in first ‘litmus test’ of COP 26 commitments
15:41 Oceangoing aquaculture vessel gains RINA approval
15:32 San Pedro Bay Ports postpone “Container Dwell Fee” until Nov. 29