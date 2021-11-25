2021 November 25 18:06

Rolls-Royce and Zhenjiang Shipyard to jointly promote tugs and workboats with mtu engines in China

Rolls-Royce and Zhenjiang Shipyard have signed a strategic cooperation agreement to jointly expand their commercial marine business in tug and workboats powered by high-speed engines for the domestic Chinese and export market and to provide customers with optimized marine solutions, according to the company's release.

Rolls-Royce Power Systems and Zhenjiang Shipyard agreed to jointly explore business opportunities, bringing together the high-speed marine engine products and services of Rolls-Royce business unit Power Systems and the strong shipbuilding capacities of Zhenjiang Shipyard, integrating the technical strength and business insight of both parties, and enhancing their competitiveness in the commercial marine market. The agreement’s initial focus is on jointly promoting the development of tugboats with mtu high-speed engines in China. Zhenjiang Shipyard is the leading ship manufacturer in China in the field of special workboats.

Both parties see great potential in the market for high-speed marine engines in mainland China and globally. For the application in tugs, high-speed engines – i. e. engines with a speed of more than 1000 rpm – bring several advantages: The vessels can be built in a more compact way and are thus more maneuverable, making them especially suitable for narrow and sheltered waters such as natural deep-water harbors. High-speed engines also help operators save fuel and thus reduce operating costs while at the same time minimizing CO2 emissions. So far, Rolls-Royce has sold more than 480 mtu engines for tugs and workboats which successfully serve with customers worldwide.

With their excellent performance and compact size, mtu marine engines are widely used all over the world, providing high power while offering more maintenance space, and fully meeting the requirements of high-performance tugboats for speed, operability, volume and weight. In addition, thanks to the application of advanced industry-leading technologies such as high-pressure common rail and electronic injection, mtu marine engines offer excellent low-load torque, low fuel consumption and maintenance convenience.

The signing of this strategic cooperation agreement is strengthening and consolidating the cooperation between the two parties in China’s market for high-speed engine powered tugboats and workboats. It is conducive to promoting both parties’ technical and service capabilities to even better serve the increasingly specialized marine market which demands the highest quality.