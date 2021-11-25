2021 November 25 15:30

RF State Duma ratifies Nairobi Wreck Removal Convention, 2007

Ship owners are responsible for removal of ship wrecks

On 25 November 2021, the lower chamber of the Russian parliament (State Duma) ratified The Nairobi International Convention on the Removal of Wrecks, 2007, says press center of RF State Duma.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, at a meeting of the government on July 8, 2021, announced the need to recycle old ships. According to him, “a significant step towards solving this problem will be our country’s ratification of the International Convention on Removal of Wrecks.



According to the document ship owners are obliged to inform about a loss of a ship and about danger its cargo causes and they are also responsible for a ship wreck removal. In this respect, special insurance or other proper financial provisions against such liability should be foreseen.



RF Government submitted to the State Duma a draft law “On the accession of the Russian Federation to The Nairobi International Convention on the Removal of Wrecks, 2007” on 12 July 2021.



The Nairobi International Convention on the Removal of Wrecks, 2007, entered into force on 14 April 2015.



Related links:

Russian State Duma approves a bill on wrecks removal in the first reading>>>>

Old vessels should be scrapped, not neglected – Mikhail Mishustin >>>>