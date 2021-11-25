2021 November 25 08:16

Port of Los Angeles issues zero-emissions truck request for proposals

The Port of Los Angeles has issued a Request For Proposals (RFP) seeking one or more teams of trucking companies and truck manufacturers to demonstrate zero-emissions short-haul drayage trucks. The Port is offering up to $300,000 per truck toward the cost of 10 zero-emissions trucks and related infrastructure, with $3 million total in grant funding available, according to the company's release.



“This project represents the first in a series of financial incentives we will offer to accelerate the deployment of zero-emissions trucks,” said Port Executive Director Gene Seroka. “We’re eager to do our part and work with other public agencies and the trucking industry to expedite the turnover of the fleet.”



Proposals will be accepted through 3 p.m. on January 4, 2022.



The RFP directly supports the advancement of zero-emissions trucks to achieve the San Pedro Bay ports’ climate goals set forth in the 2017 Clean Air Action Plan (CAAP) Update. CAAP goals include transitioning the full drayage fleet serving the port complex to zero-emissions trucks by 2035.



Teams submitting proposals must consist of at least one licensed motor carrier (LMC) and one heavy-duty truck original equipment manufacturer (OEM). The pilot project will test the capabilities of current model zero-emissions drayage trucks in port operations within a radius of approximately 25 miles or less.



More than one proposal may be awarded a grant. The project and incentives are subject to approval by the Los Angeles Board of Harbor Commissioners.



All LMCs must be Port of LA Clean Truck Program concessionaires in good standing and registered in the Port Drayage Truck Registry, and all OEMs must provide proven truck models. Project details, proposal requirements, demonstration guidelines, grant information, and evaluation criteria are available here. To foster small business participation and economic equity, bonus points are available for proposals with LMCs that operate fivetrucks .



North America’s leading seaport by container volume and cargo value, the Port of Los Angeles facilitated $259 billion in trade during 2020. San Pedro Bay port complex operations and commerce facilitate one in nine jobs across the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura. The Port of Los Angeles has remained open with all terminals operational throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.