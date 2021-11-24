2021 November 24 17:33

Volga Shipping's freight transported this year’s inland shipping season reached 8.2 million tonnes

The largest share in the total inland traffic volume was crushed stone



The fleet of Volga Shipping Company’s inland vessels in the 2021 navigation season transported 8.2 million tonnes of cargo on Russia’s inland waterways, the shipping company said.



Crushed stone cargo constitutes the largest share in the Volga Shipping’s river traffic volume.





Photo courtesy of Volga Shipping Company



In total, during the 2021 navigation period, dry cargo carriers and ATBs of Volga Shipping Company carried 2.36 million tonnes (about 30% of the total volume) of crushed stone, 2.3 million tonnes (28%) of grain, 1 million tonnes (12%) of metal, 0.9 million tonnes (11%) of gravel, more than 1 million tonnes of other bulk cargo (salt, sulfur, granulated slag, fertilizers, etc.). In addition, Volga Shipping's inland tankers transported 481000 tonnes of fuel oil.Export cargoes, delivered to the transshipment locations of the southern and northern parts of the UDWS of Russia, were primarily grain, metal, granulated sulfur, oil products.During the reporting period, the vessels of Volga Shipping Company operated throughout the European part of Russia: in the territories of the North-Western, Central, Volga, Azov-Don, Kama basins with access to the coastal waters of the Baltic and Black Seas. In total, more than 200 units of the river dry-cargo and tanker fleet were involved in the transportation.Presently, Volga Shipping plans to order drydocking and repair of its inland fleet. The job will be performed at the company's maintenance / ship repair yards.Also, more than 80 dry cargo ships and tankers of the year-round navigation of Volga Shipping Company continue to transport cargo on international routes. In total, following the results of ten months, the shipping company carried 14.7 million tonnes of bulk, general, project and liquid bulk cargo.JSC "Shipping Company" Volga Shipping Company "is one of the largest shipping companies in Russia, founded in 1843.The operational management of the shipping company is about 250 cargo ships with a total deadweight of more than 1.4 million tonnes. The volume of transported goods in 2020 is more than 14.5 million tonnes.The list of services provided includes the transportation of bulk, general, liquid and project cargo on the inland waterways of Russia, in the "river-sea" traffic and international sea routes.