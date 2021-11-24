2021 November 24 18:35

Wan Hai Lines awarded “Container Shipping Line of The Year India-Far East Trade Lane”

Wan Hai Lines again crowned the “Container Shipping Line of The Year India-Far East Trade Lane” by The 11th India MALA (Maritime And Logistics Awards) which was held on November 18, Mumbai, India. This is the 8th time Wan Hai has won the same award, according to the company's release.

The criteria of the award include volume handled in Far East sector, year on year growth, global reach, documentation procedures, commencement of new services, schedule integrity and customer satisfaction.

Wan Hai Lines currently operates the most intensive networks not only in Asia but also India, with 11 services in total as of today covering all major sea ports across Indian east , south and west coast lines.