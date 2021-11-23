2021 November 23 17:30

Webinar on inspection of sea and river terminals by Rostekhnadzor to be held on 15 December 2021

Zinfira Yamaletdinova representative is to speak at the webinar

A webinar on legal development in state control of hazardous production facilities will be held by Russian Association of marine and river Bunkering Suppliers with the support of IAA PortNews on 15 December 2021, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.



The speaker – Zinfira Yamaletdinova, Head of Department, Supervision of Explosive and Chemically Hazardous Objects in Chemical, Petrochemical, Refining, Iron and Steel Industry, Federal Service for Environmental, Technological, and Nuclear Supervision (Rostekhnadzor). Moderator – Nadezhda Malysheva, Development Director, IAA PortNews.



Amendments into the industrial safety regulations came into effect on 1 July 2021. New requirements are applicable to bunkering terminals.



The online webinar be held via Zoom. Preliminary registration is needed: snitko@portnews.ru.