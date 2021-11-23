  • Home
    Crowley advances major fuel services project with Saunders International

    Crowley has reached agreement with Saunders International Ltd. to provide engineering, procurement, construction and management (EPCM) services, as well as construction of multiple bulk fuel storage tanks. The agreement is a vital component to enable Crowley’s fuel management and storage services in Darwin, Australia, serving U.S. military operations in the Pacific, according to the company's release.

    In September, the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency-Energy awarded Crowley the multi-year contract worth $192 million to receive, store, protect and ship aviation-grade JP-5 turbine fuel and commercial grade Jet A-1 fuel for military forces. Services will be provided at a bulk fuel storage facility in Darwin located in Australia’s Northern Territory. Saunders’ participation will support Crowley’s efforts to deliver important fuel storage services at Darwin to the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency-Energy and the nation’s service branches.

    Sydney-based Saunders is a market leader in the construction of bulk liquid storage tanks over the past 70 years and has an extensive track record in the delivery of major tank construction projects. Saunders has successfully constructed nine bulk liquid storage tanks over the past 18 months in Australia, including two tanks for the Royal Australian Air Force base in Darwin. Two tanks are also being completed in the area for the Australian Navy at the nearby Larrakeyah Precinct.

