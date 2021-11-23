2021 November 23 15:18

Busan New Container Terminal orders another six Konecranes Noell Sprinter Carriers

Busan New Container Terminal (BCNT) currently operates a fleet of 36 Konecranes Noell Sprinter Carriers and is ordering six more to support a growing business. Like their predecessors, the Sprinter Carriers on order will have a critical role in transporting containers between the quayside and the container yard. Five of the units on order were booked in June and one in September of 2021. The order will be delivered by June 2022, according to the company's release.

The Konecranes Noell Sprinter Carriers on order will be the first Stage V compliant container handling machines in the port of Busan. They will be equipped with eco-efficient, diesel-electric drives, fulfilling the EU Stage V emission standard, which will help BNCT meet its low-carbon operating targets.



The six Konecranes Noell Sprinter Carriers on order are of the type NSC 424 E, lifting containers 1-over-1 high. They are highly versatile, maneuverable, speedy machines that keep containers flowing between the quayside and the container yard.



