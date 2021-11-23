  • Home
  • News
  • Decarbonisation of shipping depends on technological advancement – Sovcomflot
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 November 23 13:48

    Decarbonisation of shipping depends on technological advancement – Sovcomflot

    LNG to remain an optimal solution for reduction for CO2 emissions from ships for the coming 15-20 years

    There are no ready-made solutions for achieving the IMO goals on reduction of emissions by 2050, Igor Tonkovidov, President and CEO of Sovcomflot, said at the Transport Week 2021 forum in Moscow.

    “At the Climate Conference in Glasgow some countries asked IMO to impose new, tougher standards for GHG emissions in the global shipping industry. However, with technological solutions available today it will be hard to achieve the goals set by IMO for 2050. For that purpose we will need either a new energy converter with efficiency exceeding that of a combustion engine or new types of fuel with a low carbon footprint. That is something to be invented”, said the speaker.

    Igor Tonkovidov underlined that Sovcomflot’s strategy has long been taken into consideration further toughening of international regulations. From 2015, the company has been working on practical application of cleaner fuels by its fleet. Sovcomflot actively promotes and supports the related initiatives in the framework of IMO and ad hoc industrial associations of Russia.

    “We count on liquefied natural gas to ensure the industry’s compliance with the regulations on reduction of emissions for the coming 15-20 years”, said Igor Tonkovidov.

    According to him, Sovcomflot and its partners are jointly expanding the network of LNG bunkering points on the key routes of seaborne trade while planning to continue introduction of LNG into its fleet.

    The fleet of Sovcomflot currently numbers six Aframax tankers powered by LNG with five more ‘Green Funnel’ tankers under construction (to be delivered in 2022-2023). According to Sovcomflot, from the beginning of 2021 the company has reduced CO2 emissions from its ‘Green Funnel’ tankers by 18.5% compared to emissions from conventional tankers.

Другие новости по темам: Sovcomflot, decarbonisation, LNG  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 November 23

14:22 Kuehne + Nagel initiates top management changes
13:48 Decarbonisation of shipping depends on technological advancement – Sovcomflot
13:12 Port of Colombo is the best connected-port in South Asia – UNCTAD
12:49 FESCO delivers 41 thousand tons of cargo to Chukotka
12:11 Increased maximum draught for container vessels transiting Torres Strait
11:43 Navigation season closed at hydrosystems of Volga Basin
11:20 Rosmorport demonstrated solutions for a-navigation platform at Transport Week 2021
11:04 Finnlines’ third hybrid ro-ro vessel launched
10:49 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate slight upward changes on Nov 23
10:35 Wärtsilä launches new lighter, smaller IQ Series scrubber
09:56 Rosmorport’s Astrakhan Branch expands its dredging fleet to 8 units
09:31 Crude oil market sees a moderate decrease of prices
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of November 22

2021 November 22

18:35 OOCL introduces Pacific China South Express service in the Trans-Pacific network
18:03 Oboronlogistics delivered over 45,000 tons of cargo to Arctic points
17:42 Van Oord supports 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsor
17:06 Keppel secures contract for offshore wind farm substations
16:55 ITIDA successfully launched the platform “Infrastructure Development Africa, IDA” with 534 participants from 73 nations
16:31 Lloyd’s Register launches industry-first Artificial Intelligence Register
16:14 Seaqualize and Van Oord test the world’s first inline Active Heave Compensator
15:38 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 26,562 pmt
15:04 NAPA analysis shows EEXI would lead to 6.6% cut in emissions
14:35 ClassNK obtains ISO27001 certification
14:26 Port charges for foreign shipping vessels to be indexed by 3.1% before year end
13:51 HII awarded additional $113.6 mln advance procurement contract for amphibious assault ship LHA 9
13:47 Int'l maritime leaders to converge at MPA Academy’s 11th MPLP
12:53 Freeport of Riga Authority gets international award for environmental protection solutions
12:15 Hapag-Lloyd announces a winter surcharge for Russia
11:44 Philippine Ports Authority prioritizes ‘Green Port’ initiatives, bats for sustainable port operations
11:38 Throughput of Yeisk port in 10M’21 rose by 3% YoY
11:09 Throughput of Temryuk port in 10M’2021 rose by 9% YoY
10:41 MABUX: Bunker prices plunged again on Global bunker market on Nov 22
10:37 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in January-October 2021 fell by 0.5%
10:15 IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week results
09:33 Crude oil prices decrease to early October level
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of November 19

2021 November 21

15:06 EDGE announces strategic deal with IAI to develop advanced unmanned surface vessels
13:41 USCG medevacs worker near Grand Isle, Louisiana
11:39 Iberdrola breaks ground on Vineyard Wind 1, the United States' first large-scale offshore wind farm
10:07 Fred. Olsen makes return to homeland Norway as new ship Borealis’ sets sail to seek out Northern Lights

2021 November 20

15:42 Yara to start operating the world’s first fully emission-free container ship
14:19 USCG conducts engagement with Guatemala navy
13:17 North Vancouver Mountain Highway underpass improvements complete, and underpass open to port traffic
12:23 The Great Lakes Towing expands its services to Sturgeon Bay
11:09 Svitzer Egypt LLC takes delivery of the all new RAstar escort tug

2021 November 19

18:36 Gasum closes the divestment of its LNG liquefaction plant in Norway to North Sea Midstream Partners
18:06 GTT is selected by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries to design the cryogenic fuel tanks of two new LNG-fueled container vessels and to provide assistance services and “smart shipping” solutions
17:46 X-Press Feeders enhances Panama Central America X-Press service
17:06 DEME Offshore confirms halfway mark installation milestone with Saint-Nazaire Offshore wind farm
16:47 Ships of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet led by LAS Vice Admiral Kulakov sailed into North Sea
16:31 Wärtsilä completes major project with Fincantieri to renovate three Windstar Cruises vessels
16:12 Port of Los Angeles cargo volume increases 22% in October 2021
15:55 Yara to start operating the world’s first fully emission-free container ship
15:14 New A-RTGs start operations at YILPORT Leixões Terminal
14:57 Maersk issues first green bond to fund first green methanol vessels
14:52 Printed outlets of PortNews Media Group for your office
14:10 Port charges for investment purposes to remain unchanged in 2022 – Rosmorrechflot
13:54 MacGregor to deliver advanced oceanographic overboard handling systems for the prestigious Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute
13:44 Annual capacity of Russian ports to rise by 43.6 million tonnes in 2021
12:55 Icebreaker Botnica returned to Estonia from the Canadian Arctic