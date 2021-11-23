2021 November 23 09:31

Crude oil market sees a moderate decrease of prices

Oil prices fell by 0.04%-0.49%



As of November 23, 07:41 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for January settlement were trading 0.49% lower at $79.31 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange declined by 0.04% to $76.19 a barrel.



Crude oil prices are decreasing as the strategic reserves of the USA and other countries can be released.