  • Home
  • News
  • Port charges for foreign shipping vessels to be indexed by 3.1% before year end
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 November 22 14:26

    Port charges for foreign shipping vessels to be indexed by 3.1% before year end

    Image source: FSUE Rosmorport

    Port charges regulated by FAS of Russia have not been indexed from 2016

    Port charges collected in Russian seaports to undergo indexation in the end of 2021 and from 1 January 2022, says FSUE Rosmorport.

    The relevant Order of the Federal Antimonopoly Service dated 20.10.2021 № 1411/21 is registered by the Ministry of Justice and published on the official internet portal for legal information.

    Before the end of the year, rates of port charges collected by FSUE Rosmorport from foreign shipping vessels will be raised by 3.1% on the average versus the level of 2016. From 1 January 2022, all rates of port charges collected from foreign shipping vessels and short-sea vessels in 53 seaports of Russia will undergo indexation not exceeding inflation, by 3.4% of 2021 rates.

    According to the statement, port charges regulated by the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) of Russia have not been indexed from 2016, port charges collected from short-sea vessels – from 2014. Meanwhile, consumer prices and manufacturers’ prices have increased by 2.1 and 2.4 times accordingly.

    “With no indexation for a long period of time and reduction of volumes carried over 11 months of the current year by 10%, revenues of Rosmorport from regulated port charges have decreased by 7% in 2021”, says the company’s statement.

    In general, port charges make less than 10% of ships’ total payments for services provided in ports. Unregulated services account for over 90% of payments. Unlike port charges, they are subject to indexation or depend on exchange rates.

    The document is available in Russian >>>>

Другие новости по темам: Rosmorport, port charges  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 November 22

18:35 OOCL introduces Pacific China South Express service in the Trans-Pacific network
18:03 Oboronlogistics delivered over 45,000 tons of cargo to Arctic points
17:42 Van Oord supports 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsor
17:06 Keppel secures contract for offshore wind farm substations
16:55 ITIDA successfully launched the platform “Infrastructure Development Africa, IDA” with 534 participants from 73 nations
16:31 Lloyd’s Register launches industry-first Artificial Intelligence Register
16:14 Seaqualize and Van Oord test the world’s first inline Active Heave Compensator
15:38 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 26,562 pmt
15:04 NAPA analysis shows EEXI would lead to 6.6% cut in emissions
14:35 ClassNK obtains ISO27001 certification
14:26 Port charges for foreign shipping vessels to be indexed by 3.1% before year end
13:51 HII awarded additional $113.6 mln advance procurement contract for amphibious assault ship LHA 9
13:47 Int'l maritime leaders to converge at MPA Academy’s 11th MPLP
12:53 Freeport of Riga Authority gets international award for environmental protection solutions
12:15 Hapag-Lloyd announces a winter surcharge for Russia
11:44 Philippine Ports Authority prioritizes ‘Green Port’ initiatives, bats for sustainable port operations
11:38 Throughput of Yeisk port in 10M’21 rose by 3% YoY
11:09 Throughput of Temryuk port in 10M’2021 rose by 9% YoY
10:41 MABUX: Bunker prices plunged again on Global bunker market on Nov 22
10:37 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in January-October 2021 fell by 0.5%
10:15 IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week results
09:33 Crude oil prices decrease to early October level
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of November 19

2021 November 21

15:06 EDGE announces strategic deal with IAI to develop advanced unmanned surface vessels
13:41 USCG medevacs worker near Grand Isle, Louisiana
11:39 Iberdrola breaks ground on Vineyard Wind 1, the United States' first large-scale offshore wind farm
10:07 Fred. Olsen makes return to homeland Norway as new ship Borealis’ sets sail to seek out Northern Lights

2021 November 20

15:42 Yara to start operating the world’s first fully emission-free container ship
14:19 USCG conducts engagement with Guatemala navy
13:17 North Vancouver Mountain Highway underpass improvements complete, and underpass open to port traffic
12:23 The Great Lakes Towing expands its services to Sturgeon Bay
11:09 Svitzer Egypt LLC takes delivery of the all new RAstar escort tug

2021 November 19

18:36 Gasum closes the divestment of its LNG liquefaction plant in Norway to North Sea Midstream Partners
18:06 GTT is selected by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries to design the cryogenic fuel tanks of two new LNG-fueled container vessels and to provide assistance services and “smart shipping” solutions
17:46 X-Press Feeders enhances Panama Central America X-Press service
17:06 DEME Offshore confirms halfway mark installation milestone with Saint-Nazaire Offshore wind farm
16:47 Ships of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet led by LAS Vice Admiral Kulakov sailed into North Sea
16:31 Wärtsilä completes major project with Fincantieri to renovate three Windstar Cruises vessels
16:12 Port of Los Angeles cargo volume increases 22% in October 2021
15:55 Yara to start operating the world’s first fully emission-free container ship
15:14 New A-RTGs start operations at YILPORT Leixões Terminal
14:57 Maersk issues first green bond to fund first green methanol vessels
14:52 Printed outlets of PortNews Media Group for your office
14:10 Port charges for investment purposes to remain unchanged in 2022 – Rosmorrechflot
13:54 MacGregor to deliver advanced oceanographic overboard handling systems for the prestigious Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute
13:44 Annual capacity of Russian ports to rise by 43.6 million tonnes in 2021
12:55 Icebreaker Botnica returned to Estonia from the Canadian Arctic
12:53 GIIGNL releases MRV and GHG Neutral Framework
12:26 Navigation of small-size ships ends at Vyborg seaport from December 1
11:51 CMA CGM to reshuffle its MEDWAX service connecting the Mediterranean to West Africa
11:04 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate irregular changes on Nov 19
10:23 Navigation of small-size ships closed at Primorsk seaport from November 29
09:58 Ruscon Group sent its 100th train service «Moscow Express»
09:34 Baltic Dry Index as of November 18
09:19 Crude oil prices rise in expectation of demand

2021 November 18

18:25 KR SeaTrust-HullScan interfaces with NAPA Steel 3D Model in real time
18:06 ABS and Sofar Ocean to drive decarbonization through voyage optimization
17:47 Glavgosexpertiza approves Phase 3 of Center for Construction of Large Offshore Facilities (CCLOF) in Belokamenka
17:25 Rem Offshore selects Vessel Insight from Kongsberg Digital to collect vital data from their new offshore wind fleet
17:05 MOL, Team Eco Trinity successfully convert microplastics collected from seawater into energy