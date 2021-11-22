2021 November 22 11:38

Throughput of Yeisk port in 10M’21 rose by 3% YoY

The number of calls fell by 4%

In January-October 2021, seaport of Yeisk handled 3.4 million tonnes of cargo which is 3% less than in the same period of the previous year, says Administration of Azov Sea Ports.



In the reported period, handling of grain rose by 29% to 1.94 million tonnes (in 2020 – 1.5 million tonnes), handling of coal fell by 26% to 688,300 tonnes (in 2020 - 924,300 tonnes). Handling of oil products decreased by 18% 431,200 tonnes (in 2020 - 526,000 tonnes).

Experts in January-October 2021 fell by 109,000 tonnes to 2.8 million tonnes, exports rose by 1,000 tonnes to 45,400 tonnes, short-sea traffic rose by 14,500 to 591,100 tonnes.



The number of calls fell by 4% to 833 units.