2021 November 21 13:41

USCG medevacs worker near Grand Isle, Louisiana

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) medevaced a platform worker Friday approximately 18 miles southeast of Grand Isle, Louisiana.



Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at approximately 2:40 a.m. stating a worker offshore was experiencing siezure like symptoms.



Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew. The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the worker, and transferred him to West Jefferson Medical Center in Marrero, Louisiana.



The man was last reported in stable condition.