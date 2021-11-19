  • Home
  2021 November 19

    X-Press Feeders enhances Panama Central America X-Press service

    X-Press Feeders will be adding 2 new ports to the Panama Central America X-Press (PCX) service effective 21 November, according to the company's release.

    X-Press Feeders will run PCX with 2 vessels deployed in the rotation as follows:
     
    Cartagena (SPRC) - Manzanillo (MIT) – Moin (APMT) - Puerto Cortez – Santo Tomas de Castilla - Cartagena (SPRC)

    The new rotation will widen our Latin American network by covering the ports of Cartagena and Moin.

