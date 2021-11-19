2021 November 19 14:10

Port charges for investment purposes to remain unchanged in 2022 – Rosmorrechflot

Current port charge for investment purposes is 12.31 rub/GT

In 2022, port charge for investment purposes will remain unchanged at 12.31 rub/GT, IAA PortNews coorespondent cites Zakhary Dzioyevas, Deputy Head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) saying at the joint meeting of Rosmorrechflot’s Board and Public Council.

According to him, this type of charges is collected in 13 seaports. In 2021, financing ensured by the charges totaled RUB 4 billion. Those resources are allocated for implementation of projects in the ports of Ust-Luga, Vladivostok, Vanino and Pevek.