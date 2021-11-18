2021 November 18 17:25

Rem Offshore selects Vessel Insight from Kongsberg Digital to collect vital data from their new offshore wind fleet

Kongsberg Digital announce that they have entered a contract with Rem Offshore, for the roll-out of Vessel Insight on their three new offshore wind vessels that are under construction, according to the company's release.



The first vessel will be completed at Green Yard Kleven in November, while the other two are under construction at Vard, with completion in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

By installing the infrastructure service Vessel Insight, Rem Offshore will collect data from the vessels and enable the use of applications to optimize operations. An important part of the delivery is two applications from Kongsberg Maritime. Vessel Performance supports fuel consumption and emissions reduction, as well as automates reporting processes and eFSOG an advanced decision support tool (DSS). Kongsberg Digital is in the process of installing Vessel Insight on the first vessel, REM Energy, with this equipment, and the process will be finalized before the vessel leaves quay on November 29th.



